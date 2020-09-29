Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf

September 29, 2020 at 8:34 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Kuwaiti crown prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, Kuwait on 19 January 2014 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images]
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the country’s cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.

The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf Arab state’s constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir and assumes power after taking oath in parliament.

Kuwait’s new emir will be sworn in on Wednesday at 11 am, parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said in a tweet on Tuesday.

