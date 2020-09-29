Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the country’s cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.

The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf Arab state’s constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir and assumes power after taking oath in parliament.

Kuwait’s new emir will be sworn in on Wednesday at 11 am, parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said in a tweet on Tuesday.

