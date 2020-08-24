Kuwait crown prince: Royals are not above the law in fight against corruption

Kuwait’s royal family are not above the law where the fight against corruption is concerned, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah said yesterday.

According to reports, Sheikh Nawaf said in a televised address to the public that “no offender will escape punishment”.

“Members of the Royal Family are a part of the Kuwaiti people, and the same laws apply to them. Whoever makes a mistake bears responsibility for that mistake,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday that an independent panel was probing recordings leaked on Saturday from the national security agency.

The leaks date back to 2018 and related to state security helping the son of former Prime Minister Hamad Al-Sabah cover up his role in a Malaysian money laundering scandal. Hamad was arrested in July 2020 for helping former Malaysian leader Najib Razak illegally transfer money from a state-controlled fund into his personal bank accounts.

READ: Kuwait parliament approves new wealth fund law, delays debt reform