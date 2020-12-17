Iraq: 100 Yazidi Daesh survivors to join police force

As many as 100 Yazidi girls who survived horrors under Daesh in the Sinjar district of northern Iraq will join the police force, Kurdish media reported yesterday.

According to media reports, the appointment is part of a recent security and administrative agreement reached between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government which would see the establishment of a local police force in disputed areas.

As many 8,600 citizens from Sinjar have applied for the 2,500 available position in the new police force.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives is deliberating legislation dubbed the 'Yazidi Female Survivors Law' which designates crimes committed against Yazidis as genocide and deprives perpetrators of amnesties.

The fate of about 3,000 Yazidis who were kidnapped in 2014 is still unknown.

