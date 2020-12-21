Flood waters damage Gaza strawberry crops

Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields on December 21 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields on December 21 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields on December 21 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields on December 21 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields on December 21 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields on December 21 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Farmers in the Beit Lahia area appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and international organisations to save them from losses after three days of rain that led to the flooding of the irrigation stream around the fields.

Greenhouses were flooded and soil erosion destroyed crops during the strawberry harvest season.

The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture estimated the initial value of damages and losses to farmers' lands as a result of the recent drop in temperatures in the northern part of the Gaza Strip at no less than $1 million, including total and partial damages. The ministry noted that it will issue a final figure after completing the inventory of all damages and losses. The ministry said that the heavy rains on Thursday in Beit Lahiya led to flooding and the erosion of about 138 acres owned by 75 farmers, mostly planted with strawberries, along with areas planted with potatoes, carrots, onions, courgettes and peas.

Six acres were completely filled with sand, while 39.5 acres were flooded with water, officials said, adding that other farms were partially damaged due to surface runoff.

Roads around the farmlands are also now in need of resurfacing and repair as a result of the rainwater damage.

