Gaza holds paracycling race
Dozens of Palestinians who lost their legs in Israeli attacks on the Strip participated in a cycling race organised by the Rehabilitation and Social Training Association in cooperation with the Medical Aid Society in the Nuseirat refugee camp on 21 December 2020.
December 21, 2020 at 2:19 pm
Dozens of Palestinians who lost their legs in Israeli attacks on the Strip participated in a cycling race organised by the Rehabilitation and Social Training Association in cooperation with the Medical Aid Society in the Nuseirat refugee camp on 21 December 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
