Iran allows army officers to run for 2021 presidential elections

The Iranian parliament yesterday voted in favour of amending the presidential election law to allow members of the Expediency Council and the Supreme Council for National Security to run in the presidential elections scheduled for June 2021.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said 151 lawmakers of the 242 who attended yesterday's session voting in favour, 35 against and 14 abstained.

Last November, Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan, a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, announced his intention to run in the presidential election slated for June.

Last week, the Iranian parliament approved an amendment to the presidential election law banning anyone who holds dual nationality or a resident's permit in another country from running for president.

