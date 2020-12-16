Iran parliament approves amendment to presidential election law

The Iranian parliament approved the amendment of the presidential election law, whereby anyone who holds a nationality other than the Iranian one or resides in another country, either now or at any time before, is prohibited from running for the presidency.

Of the 239 MPs, 152 voted in favour of amending the presidential election law, 56 voted against and six abstained, some failed to attend the session.

The new law stipulates that the presidential candidate should be of Iranian origin and cannot hold another nationality or a residency permit in another country, in the past or at the present time.

The Iranian Parliament has not approved a proposal to set the age of presidential candidates between 40 and 70.

The amendment to the law comes months before the Iranian presidential elections scheduled for June.

