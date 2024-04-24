Raisi: Nothing will remain of Israel if it commits another mistake against Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that if Israel commits another mistake and violates Iranian territorial sovereignty the situation will be different, and it is not clear whether anything will remain of the occupation state.

He stressed that “the support of the US and the West for the Zionist crimes that resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of more than 100,000 Palestinians in the usurped land of Gaza shows the fact that the biggest violators of human rights today are the Americans and the West and that their claim to defend human rights is ridiculous.”

Raisi stressed that “today the issue of liberating Jerusalem is not only the top issue of the Islamic world, but also the top issue of the world of humanity,” noting that “the resistance of the Palestinian people will liberate Al-Quds Al-Sharif and all of Palestine.”

We have been seeing a large number of students being expelled from Western universities simply for supporting the oppressed people of Gaza, he said, questioning the logic behind this and whether it was truly a demonstration of freedom of thought.

Highlighting the latest escalation between Iran and Israel, Raisi said: “The great Iranian people punished the Zionist entity this time for its crime and attack on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, which violates all international laws and conventions and the UN Charter.”

“An Israeli attack on Iranian territory could radically change dynamics and result in there being nothing left of the Zionist regime.”

