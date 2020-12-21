Settlers' attacks undermine efforts to revive peace process, insists PA

The Palestinian Authority last week condemned the "continuous and increasing aggression" of Israeli Jewish settlers on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Wafa has reported. The PA Foreign Ministry described the settlers' attacks as "part of a campaign supported and run by the occupation state and its institutions, aiming to Judaise Area C."

This campaign, explained the ministry, is to clear the occupied Palestinian territories of their indigenous inhabitants and replace them with Jewish settlers.

"We look at the continuous Israeli army and settlers' attacks and crimes against the Palestinian people as dangerous to the degree they might undermine the international and regional efforts aiming to relaunch the peace process," it added.

International procrastination over preventing such attacks, the indifference of international organisations and the double-standards applied reflect the "apathy" of the international community towards Israeli crimes, insisted the PA.

It called for the world to "break its silence" and "stop its double-standards", and move from "ineffective" responses and resolutions to "practical" measures towards stopping the settlers' attacks, implementing UN Resolution 2334 and activating an international protection plan.

