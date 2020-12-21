US, Sudan to strengthen bilateral military relations, says embassy

The United States is continuing to work with the Sudanese Armed Forces to strengthen bilateral military relations, the US embassy announced yesterday.

"The removal of Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list marks a fundamental and historic change," the embassy's defense attache office said in a statement that was published on its Facebook page.

"We look forward to opportunities that will enhance military cooperation in the future," it added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump removed Khartoum from the American terror list, which Sudan had featured on since the 1990s, after it briefly hosted Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden and other wanted militants. The move will help the African country access international loans to revive its battered economy and end its pariah status.

Sudan is on a fragile transition to democracy following an uprising that led to the military ousting former autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019. A joint military and civilian government now rules the country and seeks better ties with Washington and the West.

