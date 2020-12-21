Sudan, Ethiopia PMs meet in Djibouti amid border escalation

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed, yesterday met in Djibouti, following recent escalations along the countries' borders.

Hamdok's press office said in a statement that they had discussed "bilateral relations between the two countries, the situation in the region, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) summit, which is being hosted in Djibouti today."

IGAD was founded in 1996 and brings together the eight east African nations, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

"Hamdok and Ahmed discussed the meeting of the committee for delineating the borders which they agreed to hold on 22 December," the office said on Facebook.

The meeting comes a week after a number of Sudanese troops were ambushed and killed along the border with the Ethiopian region of Tigray.

Sudan and Ethiopia share a 1,600-kilometre-long border. The area borders Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, where fighting broke out last month, leaving thousands dead and prompting over 50,000 people to flee to neighbouring Sudan.

Sudan deployed more than 6,000 troops to the border at the start of fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region that pitted the federal government against regional authorities last month.

Abiy Ahmed: 'Recent incident on Sudan border will not break our relations with Khartoum'