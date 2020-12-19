Abiy Ahmed: 'Recent incident on Sudan border will not break our relations with Khartoum' 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Thursday that the "incident" involving a local militia on the border with Sudan "will not lead to a strained relationship with Khartoum."

The Ethiopian leader stated: "These incidents will not break the ties between our two countries because we are engaged in a permanent dialogue, that is our choice to settle problems," Ahmed tweeted.

"It is clear that those who instigate sedition do not understand the strength of our historical ties," he added.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese army announced that its forces were ambushed by Ethiopian forces and militias during a security patrol in the border region.

The Sudanese army did not specify the number of soldiers killed, while local residents said that the authorities sent reinforcements to the area that is part of Al-Fashqa region, where some Ethiopian refugees were crossing to Sudan.

