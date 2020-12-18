Sudan Revolutionary Front declares support for army against border attacks

The Sudan Revolutionary Front announced yesterday its "unlimited" support for the country's army in the face of repeated attacks against the Sudanese borders, Anadolu news agency reported.

The group affirmed its unlimited support for the Sudanese armed forces "in confronting aggression and protecting the sovereignty of the Sudanese territories and people".

It went on to condemn in the "strongest terms" the Ethiopian forces and militias' attacks against the Sudanese Armed Forces which caused losses of lives and equipment.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Ethiopian armed groups attacked Sudanese forces in the River Nile State, killing four soldiers and wounding 12 others.

In May, the Sudanese army said Ethiopian militias backed by the country's army attacked the Sudanese lands and resources, killing an army officer and wounding seven soldiers in addition to killing a child and wounding three civilians.

