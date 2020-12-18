Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan Revolutionary Front declares support for army against border attacks

December 18, 2020 at 10:26 am | Published in: Africa, Ethiopia, News, Sudan
Sudanese security forces stand guard in Sudan on 15 November 2015 [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]
 December 18, 2020 at 10:26 am

The Sudan Revolutionary Front announced yesterday its "unlimited" support for the country's army in the face of repeated attacks against the Sudanese borders, Anadolu news agency reported.

The group affirmed its unlimited support for the Sudanese armed forces "in confronting aggression and protecting the sovereignty of the Sudanese territories and people".

It went on to condemn in the "strongest terms" the Ethiopian forces and militias' attacks against the Sudanese Armed Forces which caused losses of lives and equipment.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Ethiopian armed groups attacked Sudanese forces in the River Nile State, killing four soldiers and wounding 12 others.

In May, the Sudanese army said Ethiopian militias backed by the country's army attacked the Sudanese lands and resources, killing an army officer and wounding seven soldiers in addition to killing a child and wounding three civilians.

