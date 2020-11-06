Sudan closes border with Ethiopia amid Tigray clashes

Sudan’s eastern al-Qadarif state closed its border Friday with Ethiopia amid heightened tensions in the Tigray region, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

Clashes are ongoing between the Ethiopian army and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s ruling party.

Sudan’s army has deployed reinforcements at the border to stop any potential infiltration of fighters into the country.

Ethiopia has accused the TPLF of attacking a military camp in the region. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the army to counter the attack.

