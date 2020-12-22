Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran condemns missile attack on US embassy in Iraq

A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage outside the Zawraa park in the capital Baghdad on November 18, 2020, after volley of rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital breaking a month-long truce on attacks against the US embassy. - According to the Iraqi military, four of the rockets landed in the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy and other foreign missions are based. Another three rockets also hit other parts of Baghdad, killing one girl and wounding five civilians. All seven rockets were launched from the same location in east Baghdad, the Iraqi military said in a statement. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)
A member of the Iraqi security forces inspects the damage outside the Zawraa park in the capital Baghdad on November 18, 2020 [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced the missile attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, describing it as "unacceptable".

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters that his country rejects all attacks on diplomatic and residential areas, adding however that the attack's timing and the State Department's statement that followed are very "suspicious", as if the statement had already been prepared.

Earlier on Sunday, a barrage of rockets targeted the US embassy in the highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, causing injuries among Iraqi security personnel and causing "minor damage" to the embassy compound.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quoted as saying that the Iraqi people have the right "to prosecute the Iran-backed militias for their reckless attacks in Baghdad".

While the US Embassy in Baghdad called on all Iraqi political and government leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold those responsible to account.

