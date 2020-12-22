Iran condemns missile attack on US embassy in Iraq

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced the missile attack on the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, describing it as "unacceptable".

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters that his country rejects all attacks on diplomatic and residential areas, adding however that the attack's timing and the State Department's statement that followed are very "suspicious", as if the statement had already been prepared.

Earlier on Sunday, a barrage of rockets targeted the US embassy in the highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, causing injuries among Iraqi security personnel and causing "minor damage" to the embassy compound.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quoted as saying that the Iraqi people have the right "to prosecute the Iran-backed militias for their reckless attacks in Baghdad".

While the US Embassy in Baghdad called on all Iraqi political and government leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold those responsible to account.

