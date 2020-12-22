Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK envoy: Attacks on foreign missions in Iraq is scaring investors away

December 22, 2020 at 12:13 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Iraq, Middle East, News, UK, US
One of the entrances to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on 24 November 2018 [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE//AFP/Getty]
British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey on Sunday blamed an armed groups' evasion for scaring investors and causing instability in the country.

On his Twitter, he wrote: "The rocket attacks on diplomatic missions do not lead except to scaring Baghdad's residents, scaring investment urgently needed for the economy, and increasing fears."

He added: "As long as these armed groups continue these acts and avoid being legally punished, Iraq will not become a stable and prosperous country."

These remarks came following a number of rockets that targeted the US embassy in the highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday, causing injuries among Iraqi security personnel and "minor damage" to the embassy compound.

According to Anadolu news agency, the Iraqi military blamed "an outlawed group" for the attack.

