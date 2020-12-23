Israel forces Jerusalemite woman to demolish her home

The Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem forced a Palestinian woman from the village of Silwan to demolish her house over claims that it lacked building licenses on 22 December 2020 [@48nnews /Twitter] The Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem forced a Palestinian woman from the village of Silwan to demolish her house over claims that it lacked building licenses on 22 December 2020 [@ar2aan/Twitter] The Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem forced a Palestinian woman from the village of Silwan to demolish her house over claims that it lacked building licenses on 22 December 2020 [@adham922 /Twitter]

The Israeli municipality in occupied Jerusalem yesterday forced a Palestinian woman from the village of Silwan to demolish her house over claims that it lacked building licenses, Safa news agency reported.

Shahira Gheith said that she had been able to put off the demolition order but she was surprised when Israeli occupation police surrounded her house and told her that the court rejected the postponement.

She said that the Israeli police told her she must demolish her house by herself; otherwise, she would have to pay high for the municipality's bulldozers to carry out the demolition at a cost of 70,000 ($21,704).

Shahira and her children have now become homeless.

"I will set up a tent and live in it with my children," she said. "I had worked hard to build my house and I lost it just three months after living in it," she continued.

READ: Israel settlers escalate their attacks against Palestinians in West Bank