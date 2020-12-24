Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar reveals initial deal with Gulf states, calls for talks with Iran

December 24, 2020
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani delivers his remarks at European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Belgium on 19 February 2020. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani reiterated on Wednesday that there is an initial deal for reconciliation among Gulf States, Reuters reported.

Al-Thani, who is also the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, called for de-escalating tension in the Gulf area through talks between the Gulf states and Iran.

Following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Al-Thani confirmed that a breakthrough was reached two weeks ago and was announced by the state of Kuwait.

He noted that the talks were held only with Saudi Arabia and stressed that it had represented all the other Gulf states related to the crisis.

The senior Qatari official was reported by Al Jazeera stating that the Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

"We will leave this crisis and regain confidence in the Gulf Cooperation Council as a regional organisation," Al-Thani expressed, adding: "There are no political obstacles ahead ending the crisis."

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia affirmed that it supports the unity of the Gulf states. Last week, Kuwait's foreign minister established that Saudi Arabia is to host the annual summit of the Gulf states on 5 January.

The Gulf states usually hold this meeting in December, but sources told Reuters that it was moved to January in order to announce a tangible deal regarding the Gulf crisis.

