Yemen campaign urges president, government to return to Aden

Yemeni activists on Tuesday launched an online campaign calling on President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the newly formed government to return to the interim capital of Aden.

The activists said the campaign aims to put pressure on the presidency, the government and the Yemeni parliament to immediately return to the country to carry out their duties. They went on to call for the new government, which was formed on Friday, to take its constitutional oath in Aden and not in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, tomorrow.

Armed groups should be removed from Aden, they continued, and state security operations should be in control of the safety and security of the country. Groups wishing to continue to protect Yemen should join the army, they continued.

Earlier this week, five Yemeni ministers in the new government left the temporary capital Aden and headed to Riyadh to take the constitutional oath before Hadi.

The minister's departure goes against the terms of the Riyadh Agreement, which stipulates that the ministers should take the oath before the president in Aden.

Aden is still controlled by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), with presidential protection forces unable to enter.

Last Friday, Hadi issued a republican decision to form a new government headed by Moein Abdel-Malek, in implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed between the government and the STC in early November 2019.

