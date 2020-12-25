Iraq discusses securing diplomatic missions, strengthening state authority

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Defence Minister Jumah Inad discussed measures on Thursday to secure diplomatic missions and strengthen state authority.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi presidency, this came a few days after the launch of missile attacks on the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital of Baghdad.

The statement disclosed that the two officials: "Discussed recent security developments, strengthening the authority of the state and the security services in order to impose order, pursuing outlaw terrorist groups, stopping their activities and bringing them to justice."

The statement also stressed: "The need to take measures and procedures to protect the property of citizens and government facilities and buildings, in addition to ensuring the security of diplomatic missions and their officers against attacks that represent a challenge to the authority, sovereignty and stability of Iraq."

On Sunday, unknown persons fired eight missiles targeting the Green Zone, some of which struck residential buildings. One of the rockets fell near a security checkpoint, severely injuring a soldier.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his country's embassy in Baghdad had been attacked by several missiles, three of which failed to explode, while warning Iran of the repercussions of killing US nationals in Iraq.

Axios reported on Wednesday that the US was considering closing its embassy in Baghdad, following the missile attacks on the Green Zone.

Washington accuses armed Iraqi factions linked with Iran of carrying out the attacks that targeted its embassy and military bases, in which US soldiers are deployed.

Armed Shia factions, including the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades affiliated with Iran, had threatened to target the US forces deployed in Iraq, unless they withdrew following the Iraqi parliament's decision to end the presence of foreign military forces in the country.

Last January, Iraqi parliament voted by a majority to end the foreign military presence in the country after the Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were killed in a US raid near Baghdad International Airport.

