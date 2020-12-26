Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel

December 26, 2020 at 8:32 am | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News
King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat, Morocco on 30 March 2019 [ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images]
King Mohammed VI of Morocco in Rabat, Morocco on 30 March 2019 [ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images]
 December 26, 2020 at 8:32 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Morocco's King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit Israel, Netanyahu's office said.

The two leaders spoke about moving forward with a U.S.-brokered agreement announced earlier this month to normalise bilateral ties, according to the Israeli statement.

Netanyahu also thanked King Mohammed for hosting an official Israeli delegation this week.

King Mohammed underscored the close ties between the Moroccan Jewish community and the monarchy, the Royal Court said in a statement.

While welcoming the resumption of relations with Israel, the King said Morocco's position regarding Palestine remains unchanged.

Rabat advocates the two-state solution and the unique character of Jerusalem as a city of three religions.

Morocco foreign minister: 'Normalisation talks with Israel started in 2018' 

Categories
AfricaIsraelMiddle EastMoroccoNews
Show Comments
Show Comments