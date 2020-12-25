Morocco foreign minister: 'Normalisation talks with Israel started in 2018' 

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita revealed information about the peace agreement between his country and Israel during an interview with Israeli channel i24 News.

Bourita stated that the normalisation talks with Israel started in 2018, and that the key player in supporting this process was King Mohammed VI.

He confirmed that the king: "Had faith in the process and made sure it was stable in the way he felt most comfortable." Bourita added: "After extensive work, the result was positive and met the expectations and conformed to the vision of Mohamed VI."

The Moroccan minister continued: "Since 2018, there have been many contacts, according to the instructions of His Majesty. His Majesty spoke with the US president and sent delegations to the United States, not only to meet with US officials, but also with the Israelis."

Bourita stressed that relations with Israel do not conflict with Morocco's support and advocacy for the Palestinian cause, while praising the US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, and Washington's support for Rabat's position on this issue.

He concluded: "Defending the Palestinian cause does not conflict with normalising relations with Israel. Morocco has proven its efficient role on the issue throughout history, and this is not the first time that Morocco announces relations [with Israel], as it has always used these relations to serve cooperation and peace in the region."