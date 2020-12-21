Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Ghannouchi says Morocco's normalisation with Israel violates Arab consensus

December 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News, Palestine, Tunisia
Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Al Ghannouchi attends the 4th congress of Nahda movement student branches at Tunisia University in Tunis, Tunisia on 18 January 2020 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi in Tunis, Tunisia on 18 January 2020 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
 December 21, 2020 at 1:49 pm

The Speaker of the Parliament in Tunisia, and the head of Ennahda Movement, has pointed out that the normalisation agreement between Morocco and Israel is a violation of the Arab consensus. He insisted that Tunisia will not join the normalisation frenzy.

"Regarding Morocco," Rached Ghannouchi told Sputnik, "we were shocked by this step, which contradicted the Arab consensus as expressed by the Arab Peace Initiative."

He added that there is an official and popular national consensus in Tunisia rejecting normalisation. "We support the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the principle of Arab and Muslim brotherhood as well as international law."

READ: Tunisia's Ghannouchi calls for solidarity to confront economic crisis

Categories
AfricaIsraelMiddle EastMoroccoNewsPalestineTunisia
Show Comments
Show Comments