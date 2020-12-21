Ghannouchi says Morocco's normalisation with Israel violates Arab consensus

The Speaker of the Parliament in Tunisia, and the head of Ennahda Movement, has pointed out that the normalisation agreement between Morocco and Israel is a violation of the Arab consensus. He insisted that Tunisia will not join the normalisation frenzy.

"Regarding Morocco," Rached Ghannouchi told Sputnik, "we were shocked by this step, which contradicted the Arab consensus as expressed by the Arab Peace Initiative."

He added that there is an official and popular national consensus in Tunisia rejecting normalisation. "We support the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with the principle of Arab and Muslim brotherhood as well as international law."

