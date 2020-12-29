Iran official warns Israel not to cross its 'red lines' in the Gulf

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, yesterday warned Israel not to cross its "red lines" in the Gulf, stressing that his country would defend itself against any "adventure" taken by the US administration in its last days.

"Everyone knows what the Persian Gulf means for Iran," Khatibzadeh told reporters yesterday.

"Everyone knows the policies [of Tehran] regarding security and national security… Everyone knows very well how high the risk is raised if the red lines of Iran are crossed," he added.

The Iranian official was commenting on Israeli media reports claiming an Israeli submarine had crossed the Suez Canal on its way to the Gulf.

The Israeli media reports came after the US Navy announced that a nuclear submarine had moved into the Strait of Hormuz on its way to being deployed to the Gulf, in a new show of force directed at Iran.

"We have sent messages to the US government and our friends in the region [warning] the current US regime not to embark on a new adventure in its final days at the White House" said Khatibzadeh.