Palestinian factions hold joint military drills in Gaza

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have held their first joint military drills in an effort to coordinate defence capabilities in the face of any future Israeli strike.

In a press conference, a spokesperson for the operation said that the drills also aimed to promote the abilities of the Palestinian fighters and to prepare them to fight at any moment.

The spokesperson stressed that the military wings of the Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other PLO members "are ready to defend the Palestinians against any Israeli aggression."

"We will not accept that the Israeli enemy bullies our people," the spokesperson said. "Our arms are in hand and we are ready with a united decision and a united leadership."

He added: "The Israeli leadership has to recognise that thinking of any adventure in Gaza will cost it very much due to the unlimited number of surprises."

READ: Israel army holds major drill simulating multi-front war

The Spokesperson reiterated that the military wings of the Palestinian factions "are continuously developing and promoting their abilities… Everyone knows that the Palestinian resistance today is very different than it was in the past. It is stronger and more resilient, and it is able to seriously harm its enemy."

All armed wings of the Gaza-based factions took part in the drill, except the military arm of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement.