Military wings of Palestine factions in Gaza conclude drills

The military wings of all Palestinian factions in Gaza, with the exception of Fatah, on Wednesday, completed a 24-hour military drill codenamed "Strong Cornerstone", simulating an Israeli offensive on the coastal enclave.

A statement issued by the Joint Command Room for the military wings indicated: "The exercise comes as part of efforts to boost the joint action and cooperation between the military wings of the Palestinian factions."

The statement added that the training aims to: "Enhance the efficiency and combat-readiness of fighters to be able to fight in all different conditions. Thanks to Allah, our fighters showed advanced combat qualities during this drill that proved their readiness to take part in any battle under any circumstances."

According to the statement, the drills, which started on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday, were carried out in most areas of the Gaza Strip and included most scenarios of possible Israeli attacks.

"After completing the Strong Cornerstone drill, we reiterate the continuous promotion of our abilities and the retention of our readiness, as well as the development of joint cooperation within the framework of the Joint Command Room," the statement of the military wings affirmed.

Lebanon: Hezbollah claims to have doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year