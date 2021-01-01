Turkey police seize meth in anti-drug operation

Turkish police seized 21.2 kilograms of methamphetamine Friday from a vehicle in the country's southeast, according to a security source, Anadolu Agency reports.

Police teams seized the drugs after stopping a vehicle in Baykan district of Siirt province and arresting two suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The drugs were found hidden in the trunk, mixed with liquid.

READ: Official: Number of female alcohol, drug addicts on rise in UAE