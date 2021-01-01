Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey police seize meth in anti-drug operation

January 1, 2021 at 11:06 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish police in Istanbul, Turkey on 28 December 2020 [Esra Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish police seized 21.2 kilograms of methamphetamine Friday from a vehicle in the country's southeast, according to a security source, Anadolu Agency reports.

Police teams seized the drugs after stopping a vehicle in Baykan district of Siirt province and arresting two suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The drugs were found hidden in the trunk, mixed with liquid.

