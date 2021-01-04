Northern Cyprus calls on Greek Cypriots to agree to talks

The Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar on Saturday called on the Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to respond positively to calls for dialogue and solve the Cyprus issue.

Tatar said in a statement that Anastasiades believes the two-state solution is a realistic solution, however due to massive pressure from the Orthodox Church, the Progressive Party of Working People, the National Popular Front and other elements, Anastasiades is forced to return to the old policies.

Tatar stressed that his country supports the two-state solution based on equal sovereignty, adding: "For the sake of the existence of our state, the freedom of our people, and their lives in safety, we call for a settlement based on a two-state solution."

The island of Cyprus has been divided into a Turkish Cypriot government in the north and a Greek Cypriot administration in the south since a 1974 military coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece.

Over the years, there have been several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, however they have repeatedly failed.

