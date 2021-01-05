Official: Iran monitors US' 'undeclared' moves in the region

Iran is monitoring the "undeclared" moves made by the United States in Iraq and the region and will not hesitate to defend itself against any aggression, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said yesterday.

Khatibzadeh told reporters that Tehran had warned countries in the region against getting involved in "American games".

"Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif has revealed the role of the Zionist entity [Israel] and its agents in creating some tensions, especially in Iraq," the official said, stressing that Iran's policy in the region is based on good neighbourliness, and has always sought to establish sustainable security in the region, despite US provocations.

Khatibzadeh said the American forces occupied Iraq and practiced aggression against Iran on Iraqi soil by assassinating former commander of Iran's Quds Force, Major General Qasem Soleimani.

"The Iraqi officials are angry at this matter, and therefore the American forces will leave Iraq as soon as possible, and security and stability will return to Iraq and the region," he added.

