Iraq's PMF demand action on decision to withdraw foreign forces

Falih Al-Fayyadh, chairman of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), yesterday called for the need to implement the parliament's decision to withdraw foreign forces from Iraq.

This came in a speech delivered a demonstration organised by supporters of the PMF in Tahrir Square in the centre of Baghdad to commemorate the first anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and PMF deputy head, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were assassinated during a US raid near Baghdad on 3 January.

Al-Fayyadh said: "Retribution from the assassins can only be carried out through implementing the decision of the Iraqi Council of Representatives to withdraw US forces, and at the same time we are not war-mongers or advocators of violence."

At the beginning of 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the foreign military presence in the country, two days after the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

There are concerns that Iraqi factions loyal to Iran will launch attacks against US forces and interests, amidst warnings issued by Washington that it would respond firmly to any attack causing injury to or the death of US nationals.