Saudi: 40,000 e-marriages completed

The Saudi Ministry of Justice said as many as 40,000 marriage contracts have been concluded since the launching of the electronic marriage contract service in September 2019.

At the time, the ministry said the new service aims to securely document marriages; spare clients court visits and streamline family procedures. The ministry's portal allows online entry of the couple's data and other information, and then a date is set for the marriage official (mazun) to verify all contract requirements.

The ministry allows printouts of marriage contracts through its online portal and enables government agencies to verify marriage data.

