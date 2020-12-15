Iran: More than 7,000 underage girls married off in 3 months

As many as 7,323 girls under the age of 14 were married off in Iran between March and May this year, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Statistical Centre of Iran revealed in a new report yesterday that the girls were aged between 10 and 14 years old, noting that the number of minors giving birth under the age of 15 has also increased reaching 346 in the same period.

According to the report, females aged between 15 and 19 gave birth to more than 16,000 children in that time.

According to the report, a bill is expected to be submitted to the Iranian parliament, banning children under the age of 13 being married without consent from the courts.

Despite the fact that Iran has ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which stipulates 18 should be the legal age for marriage, child marriage continues.

