Iraq DM warns of 'civil war' is attacks on diplomatic missions do not stop

Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Inad yesterday warned that his country would be dragged into "civil war" if missile attacks on diplomatic missions did not stop.

"Targeting the Green Zone and diplomatic missions may drag the country into a civil war in which the Iraqi citizen will be a victim, so political leaders should put the country's interests first," Inad said in a statement, adding that his country still needs the international coalition to support the Iraqi army.

"We are working to secure diplomatic missions and pursue rocket launchers," he added.

Unknown groups have been targeting the US embassy in the Green Zone with missiles.

Iraq has been hit with a spate of rocket attacks on the Green Zone in Baghdad which houses international embassies, including that of the US. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks which have increased tensions in the region.

