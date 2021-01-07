Iraq president: Army cannot be built without restricting weapons to others

Iraqi President Barham Salih said yesterday that it is not possible to build a national army without restricting weapons which are in the hands of state agencies, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement issued to mark the 100th Army Day celebration, Salih said: "Building the army will not be achieved without controlling the uncontrolled weapons and restricting them to the state's hands, as well as strengthening solidarity and cohesion among Iraqis", adding that the Iraqi people have suffered for years from tyranny and dictatorship that plunged the army into a cycle of internal conflicts, coups, repression and futile wars.

He stressed on the importance of preserving the army as a "national constitutional institution" that protects sovereignty and the homeland, not a tool in the hand of tyranny and dictatorship.

The Iraqi government has been struggling to control armed factions that attack diplomatic missions in the country.

