Israel uproots thousands of trees from Palestinian lands in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday uprooted thousands of olive trees in the West Bank's central occupied city of Salfit.

Eyewitnesses told the media that occupation forces closed the "western side of the town, known as the 'Khallat Al-Abhar' area."

"Army buldozers have uprooted olive trees and seedlings which belong to the Palestinian citizens, Nesfat Ezzat Moussa, Ghazi Hosni Musa, Omar Abdullah Musa and Muhammad Musa," they were quoated as saying.

Salfit is surrounded by several Israeli illegal settlements, where many of settlers carry out violations, according to local media.

