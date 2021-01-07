Palestinian enters 38th year in Israel jails

Karim Younis, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jails, yesterday marked his 38th year in the occupation prisons, the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a statement.

Younis was born in 1956 in the village of Ara, Israel.

While on his way to university on 6 January 1983, he was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces and jailed. He was charged with helping the Palestinian resistance and handed a life term. The sentence was later reduced to 40 years.

Yunis was among some 20 prisoners from Israel who were due to be released as part of a deal between Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel in order to resume peace talks. However in 2014 Israel failed to fulfil its obligations and talks collapsed.

In jail, Younis wrote two books; "The Political Reality in Israel" in 1990 and "The Ideological Struggle and Settlement" in 1993.

READ: Israel arrested 4,634 Palestinians in 2020