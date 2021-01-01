Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrested 4,634 Palestinians in 2020

January 1, 2021 at 9:14 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
GILBOA PRISON, Israel: Palestinian prisoners kneel in a gym as they take part in prayers 05 March 2006 at the Gilboa prison, east of the northern Israeli town of Afula. Most of the 850 adult male prisoners in this prison are serving very long jail terms and some are serving life sentences for taking part in militant acts. AFP PHOTO/Hagai AHARON-ISRAEL OUT (Photo credit should read HAGAI AHARON/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinian prisoners kneel in a gym as they take part in prayers 05 March 2006 at the Gilboa prison, east of the northern Israeli town of Afula [HAGAI AHARON/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli occupation authorities arrested 4,634 Palestinians during 2020, including 543 minors and 128 women, according to a statement issued by institutions dealing with prisoner concerns and human rights.

The statement, of which Anadolu Agency received a copy, was signed by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Prisoners' Affairs Commission.

The occupation authorities launch almost daily arrest campaigns in the West Bank, but they usually release some detainees after interrogation, referring others to court.

The statement indicated that the total number of detainees in Israeli prisons at the end of the year reached 4,400 detainees, including 40 women and 170 children, while the number of administrative detainees (without charge) is estimated at 380. The number of unwell prisoners reached 700, including ten cancer patients and 300 with chronic diseases.

During 2020, Israel issued five life sentences, bringing the number of prisoners facing life imprisonment sentences to 543.

The statement indicated that the Israeli authorities: "Escalated their arbitrary arrests of Palestinian minors and women, and subjected them to various methods of torture during and after arrest, in 2020."

