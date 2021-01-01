Israel arrested 4,634 Palestinians in 2020

The Israeli occupation authorities arrested 4,634 Palestinians during 2020, including 543 minors and 128 women, according to a statement issued by institutions dealing with prisoner concerns and human rights.

The statement, of which Anadolu Agency received a copy, was signed by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and the Prisoners' Affairs Commission.

The occupation authorities launch almost daily arrest campaigns in the West Bank, but they usually release some detainees after interrogation, referring others to court.

The statement indicated that the total number of detainees in Israeli prisons at the end of the year reached 4,400 detainees, including 40 women and 170 children, while the number of administrative detainees (without charge) is estimated at 380. The number of unwell prisoners reached 700, including ten cancer patients and 300 with chronic diseases.

During 2020, Israel issued five life sentences, bringing the number of prisoners facing life imprisonment sentences to 543.

The statement indicated that the Israeli authorities: "Escalated their arbitrary arrests of Palestinian minors and women, and subjected them to various methods of torture during and after arrest, in 2020."