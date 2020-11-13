Israel army arrests 466 Palestinians in October

In October 2020, the Israeli army arrested 466 Palestinians, including 63 children and 16 women.

This came in a joint report released on Thursday by the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, the Commission of Detainees Affairs (affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation) and the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre in East Jerusalem, of which Anadolu Agency received a copy.

The report indicated that the Israeli army had arrested 200 Palestinians from the city of Jerusalem, 70 from Hebron (south), 34 from Ramallah (centre) and five from the Gaza Strip, while the rest of the arrestees were from areas in the West Bank.

According to the statement, the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is estimated at around 4,500, including 40 women. The number of detained children is around 170 and administrative detainees (without charges) number around 370.

