Report: Israel arrested 429 Palestinians in July, including 32 minors

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 429 Palestinians in July in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, including 32 minors and ten women, a report prepared by rights groups revealed on Wednesday.

The report was issued by the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Committee of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners, The Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association and Wadi Hilweh Information Centre.

According to the report, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 201 Palestinians from occupied Jerusalem, 13 from the occupied Gaza Strip and the others were arrested from different areas across the occupied West Bank.

During July, the report confirmed that Israel issued 98 administrative detention orders, including 33 new and 65 renewed orders.

The rights groups stated that the number of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails reached 4,500 by July 2020, including 41 women, 160 children and 360 under administrative detention.

Meanwhile, Wadi Hilweh Information Centre disclosed that the Israeli occupation forces increased detention campaigns in Jerusalem, counting 201 detention raids during which 22 minors under 12-years-old were detained.

The rights groups called for Israel to release all patient prisoners, as well as women and children, and requested the International Red Cross to increase the number of staff on its team in the occupied territories to assist in the urgent need of the prisoners and their families.

READ: Israel forces Palestinian family to demolish their home or risk hefty fines