Israel arrested 341 Palestinians in September 

Israeli forces arrested 341 Palestinians, including 32 children and three women, in September, local rights groups revealed yesterday.

In their joint report, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs, and the Wadi Hilweh Centre in East Jerusalem said that those arrested included 117 Palestinians from Jerusalem, 80 from Hebron, 25 from Ramallah, and 15 from Gaza. The others were spread across the occupied West Bank.

“There are about 4,400 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails,” the report pointed out, “including 39 women, 155 children and 350 under the occupation’s administrative detention policy.” So-called administrative detention allows Israel to keep Palestinians in prison indefinitely with neither charge nor trial.

