Qatar finance minister visits Egypt for first time since Gulf blockade

Qatari Finance Minister Ali Al-Emadi along with a delegation arrived on Tuesday in the Egyptian capital Cairo for the first time since the start of the Gulf blockade in 2017.

Germany's DPA reported that Al-Emadi was due to attend the inauguration of the luxury St. Regis Hotel – owned by the Qatari Diar. The Nile-side hotel has long stood empty as a result of the blockade.

The German agency pointed out that the hotel's investments had amounted to more than $1.3 billion and that it comprised "two towers, with a total area of 9,360 square meters."

Egypt joined Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in severing diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations that Doha supports terrorism, claims Qatar vehemently denies.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced it would end the blockade.

