Rouhani: Storming of US Capitol exposes weakness of Western democracy

January 8, 2021 at 4:39 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
US President Donald Trump’s supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C, US on 6 January 2021 [Tayfun Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday said the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump exposes the weaknesses and failure of Western democracy.

Trump, Rouhani added, is an "unfit person" who embarrassed his country, Iranian news outlets reported.

"We have seen what damage a populist person has inflicted upon his own country in the last four years, bringing disgrace upon his nation while also inflicting great damage on our region, on Palestine, Syria and Yemen," Rouhani said, according to Tehran Times.

He added that, naturally, when an "unfit person" assumes power in a country, this country and the world would face many problems.

