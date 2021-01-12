Iran slams US blacklisting of prominent Iraq politician

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the US' decision to impose sanctions on Falih Al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in Iraq, saying the move is "doomed to fail".

Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "The imposition of sanctions against a government institution official in Iraq is doomed to fail, and aims to achieve the American's sinister intentions."

On Friday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Al-Fayyadh, accusing him of committing serious human rights abuses.

"Falih Al-Fayyadh stands accused of directing and supervising the killing of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators" in 2019 and must be held accountable, the Treasury said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry also slammed the American decision saying it "came as an unacceptable surprise".

The Iraqi ministry said in a statement that it will follow up on the issue along with the matter of sanctions imposed against other Iraqi figures with US authorities.

