Turkey arrests 6 for leaking defence industries projects

Turkish authorities arrested six people, including a former employee of the Defence Industries Corporation, for leaking information from defence projects to foreign companies, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Turkish authorities said in a statement that intelligence agents, in cooperation with the Ankara Security Directorate, raided the homes and workplaces of the detainees and arrested them.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office explained in a statement yesterday that the detainees received money in return for leaking defence industry projects to foreign companies.

The statement said the raid took place following intensive investigations, noting that one of the detainees held the position of project director in the Turkish defence industries.

During the raid, security forces found huge sums of foreign currency, in addition to digital materials, it added.

