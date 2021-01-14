Clinton promotes Khashoggi assassination documentary, confirms Saudi government's culpability

US ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton praised the documentary The Dissident, which narrates the life of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi until the moments of his assassination, accusing the Saudi regime of being responsible for his murder.

Clinton tweeted: "The Saudi government is responsible for the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi."

Hillary recommended The Dissident, which explores the assassination of Khashoggi and the responsibility of the Saudi regime for his killing, while shedding light on the role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the murder.

Clinton added: "This incredibly powerful documentary about the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of the Saudi government is available to watch now. If you haven't seen The Dissident, I hope that you will."

The documentary, directed by US director Bryan Vogel, depicts the story of Khashoggi's assassination in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Briarcliff Entertainment acquired the domestic distribution rights to the documentary and screened it in cinemas, at a time when other major companies showed reluctance in this regard.

