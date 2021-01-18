Heavy rainwater floods Syria refugee camps in Idlib

Heavy rainfall has flooded hundreds of tents on Sunday occupied by internally displaced Syrian families in the northeastern Idlib province, local media reported.

According to media reports, the rainstorm that hit the region on Sunday night swept away 40 canvas tents housing displaced people in Ghuraba Al-Sham refugee camp, as well as in the Duwailah camp, north of Idlib. Meanwhile, the strong winds uprooted many of the tents in the Duwailah camp.

The camp residents appealed to aid organisations to help shelter the affected families as the rainstorm continues to hit the region.

As many as 18 other refugee camps have also been affected by the storm.

According to media reports, the majority of these camps were established on agricultural lands that turn into mud swamps with the onset of the rain season.

The Syrian-Turkish border strip houses dozens of camps for Syrian refugees displaced from Hama, Aleppo and Idlib who suffer from extremely difficult living conditions.

