Lieberman: 'Arabs cannot be partners in coalition government'

January 18, 2021 at 10:41 am | Published in: Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks during a press conference at the Israeli Parliament on November 14, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel [Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]
Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman declared on Sunday that the Arab Joint List could not be partners in a government coalition, Al-Watan Voice reported.

According to Al-Watan Voice, Lieberman was speaking to Israeli radio station 103 FM as he stressed on the necessity not to support the Arab Joint List in the elections.

He also emphasised the importance of not making any alliance with the Arab Joint List under any circumstances.

"Unlike Netanyahu, who needs support from anyone in order to get more votes, I am saying: 'The Joint List will not be partners with us.'"

This came following the meetings that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding with the Arabs and his visits to the Arab majority cities in Israel to gain their support in the elections.

Recently, Lieberman called for the formation of a coalition after the elections to form a new government to oust Netanyahu.

