Lieberman: Netanyahu's plans more dangerous than what happened in US

January 11, 2021 at 10:08 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News, US
Former Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks during a press conference at the Israeli Parliament on 14 November 2018 in Jerusalem [Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning chaos in Israel more dangerous than what happened in Capitol Hill, the Shehab News Agency reported former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman saying.

"What we have seen on the Capitol is nothing compared to what is being prepared by Netanyahu if he felt he would lose the elections," Lieberman was quoted saying by Israeli news sources quoted by Shehab.

Lieberman claimed that Netanyahu had previously issued orders to reject the elections. "It is clear that he is preparing a scenario for his loss," he stressed, noting that he would carry out something "might be harsher than" what happened in the US.

On Wednesday, hundreds of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump raided the Congress, causing havoc, damaging furniture and claiming the election results were fake.

At least four people died on or near the US Capitol as a result, police said.

