Iran denies communicating with Biden administration

Chief of Staff of the Iranian president's office Mahmoud Vaezi denied on Monday media reports claiming that his country has been in contact with the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

Vaezi told the agency that the Iranian policy with the new US administration would be: "Commitment in exchange for commitment and implementation of measures in exchange for the implementation of measures and data in exchange for data."

Vaezi conveyed that the next US administration should restore conditions to what they were before Donald Trump's presidency, calling for the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran under the Trump era.

"We have to be very careful about what the Biden administration is supposed to do, and we have to understand the effect of the opposite party's steps so that we can take mutual action," he added.

Israeli media outlets have recently reported that the Biden administration had informed Israeli officials that it had begun secret contacts with Iranian officials to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

