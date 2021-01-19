Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran denies communicating with Biden administration

January 19, 2021 at 10:19 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, US
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware [Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]
Chief of Staff of the Iranian president's office Mahmoud Vaezi denied on Monday media reports claiming that his country has been in contact with the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

Vaezi told the agency that the Iranian policy with the new US administration would be: "Commitment in exchange for commitment and implementation of measures in exchange for the implementation of measures and data in exchange for data."

Vaezi conveyed that the next US administration should restore conditions to what they were before Donald Trump's presidency, calling for the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Iran under the Trump era.

"We have to be very careful about what the Biden administration is supposed to do, and we have to understand the effect of the opposite party's steps so that we can take mutual action," he added.

Israeli media outlets have recently reported that the Biden administration had informed Israeli officials that it had begun secret contacts with Iranian officials to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

