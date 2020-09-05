Iran: No negotiations with US outside nuclear agreement framework

Iran refused on Friday to conduct any negotiations with the US outside of the nuclear agreement framework.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the director of the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani revealed this while commenting on the recent proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, regarding his country’s willingness to play a mediating role between Iran and the US for direct negotiations, according to Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

“We have no decision to negotiate with the Americans, and we have declared our position very clearly,” asserted Vaezi.

Vaezi noted that Lavrov was not the only one who made such a proposal, but rather other countries tried to find a solution to this issue. He added: “The Americans should return to the nuclear agreement and talk within the framework of this agreement; otherwise any other measure will not succeed.”

The US withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear agreement reached by Iran and world powers in Vienna in 2015, Washington then re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

