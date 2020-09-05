Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran: No negotiations with US outside nuclear agreement framework

September 5, 2020 at 12:26 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (3rd R) takes a tour around the Science and Technology Fair, along with his Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi (5th R) at the Pardis Technology Park in Tehran, Iran on February 23, 2019 [Iranian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (3rd R) takes a tour around the Science and Technology Fair, along with his Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi (5th R) at the Pardis Technology Park in Tehran, Iran on February 23, 2019 [Iranian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 September 5, 2020 at 12:26 pm

Iran refused on Friday to conduct any negotiations with the US outside of the nuclear agreement framework.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the director of the office of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani revealed this while commenting on the recent proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, regarding his country’s willingness to play a mediating role between Iran and the US for direct negotiations, according to Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

“We have no decision to negotiate with the Americans, and we have declared our position very clearly,” asserted Vaezi.

Vaezi noted that Lavrov was not the only one who made such a proposal, but rather other countries tried to find a solution to this issue. He added: “The Americans should return to the nuclear agreement and talk within the framework of this agreement; otherwise any other measure will not succeed.”

The US withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear agreement reached by Iran and world powers in Vienna in 2015, Washington then re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Read: US conspiracies against Iran have failed, insists Rouhani

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Palestine and Kashmir: The destruction of indigenous cultural heritage - 10 September 2020 - 12pm GMT
Show Comments